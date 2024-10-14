Sivia Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7 %

CAT traded down $7.02 on Monday, hitting $395.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

