Sivia Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $642.22.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $5.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $545.11. The stock had a trading volume of 351,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,336. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.91 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

