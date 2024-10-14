Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after acquiring an additional 434,018 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,301,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 34,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. 2,774,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,907,355. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

