Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.85. 449,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,536. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

