Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 77,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 181,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.95. 807,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,230. The stock has a market cap of $189.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.55.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

