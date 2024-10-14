Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,522.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.02 on Monday, reaching $486.80. 316,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,317. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.19. The firm has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

