Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,988,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,430,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 75,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,160. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.