Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,988,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,430,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
IJS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 75,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,160. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
