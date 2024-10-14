Sivia Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 80.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. 50,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,565. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

