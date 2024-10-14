Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $816,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.73. 207,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,997. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $290.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

