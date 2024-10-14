Sivia Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,452,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.91. 3,054,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989,488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

