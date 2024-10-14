Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,040.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,040.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $256,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,780.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.