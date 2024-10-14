SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €16.34 ($17.76) and last traded at €16.24 ($17.65), with a volume of 145517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.34 ($17.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

