SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMRT shares. DA Davidson downgraded SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research downgraded SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

SmartRent Stock Performance

SMRT stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $340.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.97.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SmartRent will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

In related news, Director Frank Martell acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,500. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Robyn Young purchased 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,148.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,918.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Martell acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,500. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SmartRent by 38.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 386,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,244,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,254,000 after purchasing an additional 386,845 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in SmartRent by 133.1% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,316,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,147 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SmartRent by 82.0% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,658,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SmartRent by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

