Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 137 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $233.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.62. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $235.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

