Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,798,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $493.36 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.40.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

