Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $4,804,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WM opened at $211.81 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

