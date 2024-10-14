Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.93. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

