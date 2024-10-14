Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 43,232 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,232 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 4.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $84,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 54,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 208,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.82.

NYSE:WMT opened at $80.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

