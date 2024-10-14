Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Takes $1.12 Million Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,562 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,448,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,328,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,802,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,157,000 after acquiring an additional 45,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,685,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,494,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SSB. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Trading Up 3.4 %

SSB opened at $99.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.