So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the September 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective (down previously from $1.50) on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

So-Young International Stock Up 0.9 %

So-Young International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 97,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,445. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.91.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

