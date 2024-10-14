Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCKT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,703. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

