SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.62. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 20,046,066 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 11.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 3,593,464 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

