SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 1,158,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.9 days.

Institutional Trading of SoftBank Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SFTBF traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $59.44. 1,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

