Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.87 and last traded at $88.87, with a volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.74.

Soitec Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI).

