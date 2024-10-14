Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

