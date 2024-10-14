Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 844 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 444,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,271,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 289,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.23 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.