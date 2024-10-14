Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $286.11 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $286.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.14 and a 200-day moving average of $266.91. The firm has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.