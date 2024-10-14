Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 942 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $211.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.95 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

