SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 9,358,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 34,377,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $312,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,311,808.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,670.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $312,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,311,808.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,644. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SoundHound AI by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.