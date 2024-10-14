SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.26 and last traded at $65.26, with a volume of 3321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.93.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $854.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

