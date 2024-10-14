SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Raised by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,638,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,407,000 after acquiring an additional 402,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

