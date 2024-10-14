SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 95,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $98.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

