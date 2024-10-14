SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.65 and last traded at $142.60, with a volume of 117350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.46.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

