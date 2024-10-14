SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.76 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 847901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $808.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 261.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 122,709 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 345.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 101,462 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,575,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,090,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,887,000.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

