Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Sportradar Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $12.41 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

