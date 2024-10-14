Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.54 and last traded at $46.51, with a volume of 720934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQSP. Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Squarespace Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -930.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,147,219.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $6,957,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,147,219.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $115,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,792.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,207 shares of company stock worth $20,489,371 in the last ninety days. 44.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Squarespace by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after acquiring an additional 354,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Squarespace by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $96,206,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

