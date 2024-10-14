Stablepoint Partners LLC Purchases 5,916 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $95.44. The company had a trading volume of 505,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

