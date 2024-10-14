Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 288,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.7 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

