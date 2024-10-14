Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Lessened by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,592 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.0 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $107.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -169.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

