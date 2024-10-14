Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Sells 137 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.18. The stock had a trading volume of 405,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,385. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $199.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

