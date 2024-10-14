Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $342.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $283.00 to $342.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PWR. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.93.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $309.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.36. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $312.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

