Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 14th (ACDC, ADMA, ALKS, APPN, BK, BRAG, BROS, CHDN, CLSD, CZR)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 14th:

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $265.00 price target on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $730.00 target price on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

