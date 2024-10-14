Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 14th (ACDC, ADMA, ALKS, APPN, BK, BRAG, BROS, CHDN, CLSD, CZR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 14th:

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Get ProFrac Holding Corp alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $265.00 price target on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $730.00 target price on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.