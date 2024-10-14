StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.98.

SWN opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $583,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

