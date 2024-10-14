StockNews.com Begins Coverage on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their target price on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

trivago Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.69 on Friday. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $127.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of trivago

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth about $393,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

