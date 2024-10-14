StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MHH opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 7.46% of Mastech Digital worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

