StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MHH opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
