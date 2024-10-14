StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Price Performance
TACT opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.97.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
