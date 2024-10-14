StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

TACT opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TransAct Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 66.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

