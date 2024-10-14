StockNews.com Lowers AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.20%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after buying an additional 2,368,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,048,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,783,000 after buying an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,124,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,967,000 after buying an additional 253,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,722,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,807,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,860,000 after buying an additional 290,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

