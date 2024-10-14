StockNews.com Lowers Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

NYSE:SID opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

