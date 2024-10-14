Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $31,134.89 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.65 or 0.03983266 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00044586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002286 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

