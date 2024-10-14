Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $26,746.37 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.55 or 0.03984694 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00044239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002285 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.